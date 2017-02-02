FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 7 months ago

Panasonic lifts full-year operating profit estimate on weak yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The company logo of Panasonic Corp is seen at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2015 in Makuhari, Japan, October 6, 2015.Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp (6752.T) raised its full-year operating profit outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a weaker yen that has boosted the value of earnings repatriated from overseas.

The electronics conglomerate forecast group profit of 265 billion yen ($2.35 billion) for the year ending March 31, up from a previous estimate of 245 billion yen under international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

The forecast, however, was less than a 288 billion yen Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, based on forecasts of 19 analysts.

Panasonic reported under U.S. accounting standards October-December operating profit fell to 96 billion yen ($850.54 million) from 119.8 billion yen a year earlier as costs increased because of investments to expand businesses such as its battery unit.

That beat a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 77 billion yen drawn from seven analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent forecasts by top-rated analysts.

($1 = 112.8700 yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

