Panasonic's second-quarter profit rises 6 percent on automotive demand, beats estimates
October 31, 2017 / 7:55 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Panasonic's second-quarter profit rises 6 percent on automotive demand, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp (6752.T) reported a 6 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates, as it began to tap growing demand for electrification from automakers.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The electronics maker said July-September profit rose to 112.7 billion yen ($939.79 million) from 106.3 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 96.46 billion yen drawn from the forecasts of 10 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent estimates by the more consistently accurate analysts.

Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) electric vehicles, maintained its 335 billion yen operating profit forecast for the year ending March, versus the 346.13 billion yen average of 21 analyst estimates.

The solid results come as Panasonic, the world’s largest automotive lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is aggressively expanding battery production capacity globally.

It started mass production of battery cells at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada earlier this year and plans to follow suit at a new plant in Dalian, China. It is also adding new production lines in Japan.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

