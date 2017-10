TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Panasonic Corp (6752.T) plunged 17.7 percent to 423 yen on Thursday after the consumer electronics maker forecast a 765 billion yen ($9.6 billion) net loss for the business year, nearly matching last year’s record net loss.

If Panasonic shares were to finish the day at current losses, they would hit their lowest close since 1978.