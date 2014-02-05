FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic surges over 15 percent after strong quarterly earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 5, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Panasonic surges over 15 percent after strong quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at its showroom in Tokyo November 1,2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Panasonic Corp (6752.T) jumped more than 15 percent to 1,249 yen on Wednesday morning after its quarterly earnings more than tripled and the company signaled it is nearing the end of its long-running restructuring.

Panasonic was the fifth-most traded stock on the main board.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) was the second-most traded stock, up more than 5 percent to 5,782 yen after the automaker raised its operating profit forecast to a record 2.4 trillion yen ($23.67 billion) for the year to end-March.

Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) also lifted its full-year earnings forecast, putting it on course to break through a 23-year-old profit record as automotive and construction sectors boosted its earnings. The stock was up 4.1 percent at 780 yen.

Reporting by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.