FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic jumps more than 6 percent on report of Tesla battery plan
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 26, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Panasonic jumps more than 6 percent on report of Tesla battery plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Panasonic Corp's Amagasaki plasma display plant No.4 building is seen in Amagasaki, western Japan October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yoshiyuki Osada

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Panasonic Corp jumped more than 6 percent to a three-week high of 1,271 yen on Wednesday after the Nikkei newspaper said the firm is inviting a number of Japanese suppliers to join it in investing in a U.S. car battery plant it plans to build with Tesla Motor Inc.

The newspaper said the investment for the new plant was expected to reach more than 100 billion yen ($979 million).

Panasonic was the second-most traded stock on the main board.

($1 = 102.1800 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.