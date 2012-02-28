Panasonic's incoming chief vows to pursue profitability in TVs

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp’s incoming president, Kazuhiro Tsuga, said he would look to put the company’s struggling TV business back on a firmer footing within one to two years, adding that he would prioritize profitability over market share.

The company said earlier on Tuesday it will promote Tsuga, the head of its television business, to president, replacing Fumio Ohtsubo, who will become chairman.

“I won’t pursue volume, and will prioritize profits. I will consider ways to bring the TV business back to normal within one to two years,” Tsuga said at a news conference in Osaka.