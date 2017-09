SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd said China’s Guangdong Rising Assets Management [GDRAM.UL] made a third takeover approach, proposing to buy the company for a total A$1.1 billion.

In a statement on Monday, PanAust said it received a letter from Guangdong on Saturday offering to buy the shares it does not already own for A$1.71 per share. PanAust shares closed at A$1.35 on Friday.