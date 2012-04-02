P&C insurers to see healthy Q1: analysts

(Reuters) - Lower catastrophe losses and surging equity markets are likely to boost first-quarter earnings of a number of U.S. property and casualty (P&C) insurers, at least two brokerages said.

Morgan Stanley said its earnings estimates were 13 percent above consensus and that its expectations were based on fewer catastrophes and the strongest first-quarter performance of the equity markets in 10 years that were driving the returns at the insurers.

The brokerage said the P&C soft market ended in the fourth quarter, following 2011’s ‘perfect storm’ of $100 billion plus in catastrophe losses and record low investment yields.

“First quarter of 2012 commentary continues to point to an acceleration in P&C pricing,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Barclays said U.S. industry insured catastrophe losses in the first quarter were $1.6 billion, down 27 percent from a year ago but mostly in line with the average fourth-quarter loss of $1.7 billion over the past 14 years.

Commercial P&C pricing improved 3 percent in the fourth quarter, due to deteriorating underwriting results, stabilizing industry capital and increased property reinsurance costs, the brokerage added.

“The accelerating pace of rate increases reinforces our view that P&C pricing is at a positive inflection point for the first time since 1999,” Barclays analysts said.

“Although a full cycle turn may not occur until 2013, pricing trends are clearly improving and should result in increasingly favorable sentiment for P&C insurance stocks,” they added.

The analysts view ACE Ltd ACE.N and Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL.O) as the P&C insurers with the best potential to generate profitable growth.

Barclays’ top pick among the insurance brokers is Marsh & McLennan (MMC.N), based on strong organic revenue growth and the potential for margin improvement.

The brokerage said it prefers Progressive Corp (PGR.N) to Allstate Corp (ALL.N) in personal lines.