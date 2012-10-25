FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pandora falls on report that Apple in talks for Internet radio
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
October 25, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Pandora falls on report that Apple in talks for Internet radio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of online streaming music service Pandora Media closed down 12 percent on a report that Apple Inc was in serious talks with major music labels to start an advertising-supported internet radio service by early next year.

A deal could be reached by mid-November with Apple starting a service within the first three months of 2013, Bloomberg said, quoting people with knowledge of the negotiations.

News last month that Apple could be considering a potential launch of an online streaming music service cast a shadow over Pandora’s business prospects. The company’s shares have dropped more than 40 percent since then.

Pandora faces fierce competition from the likes of Sirius XM Radio, Clear Channel and Spotify as they battle for listeners in the burgeoning online streaming radio market, but Apple -- with its huge purse and ties to music labels -- may be Pandora’s most serious challenger yet.

Executives from Vivendi SA’s Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group Corp, and Sony Corp’s music division visited Apple’s headquarters recently to learn more about its radio plans, Bloomberg said.

Apple wants listeners to be able to buy tracks as music streams or revisit what they’ve heard in auto-generated playlists, it reported.

“We don’t comment on our stock price or rumored competitive moves,” Eric Brown, Pandora’s vice-president of communications wrote in an email.

“We remain focused on our listeners and delivering the best Internet radio experience for them,” he added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Pandora closed at $8.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. They were down 13 percent at $8.08 in trading after the bell.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.