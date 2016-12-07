Pandora looking at bidders beyond Sirius XM: CNBC

(Reuters) - Internet radio provider Pandora Media Inc is looking at potential acquirers beyond satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc, CNBC reported, citing sources.
The strategy could give Pandora leverage if Sirius XM pursues serious negotiations about a deal, CNBC said, citing the sources. (cnb.cx/2gClAYl)
Pandora spokeswoman Stephanie Barnes declined to comment.
CNBC had first reported last week that Pandora was open to selling itself and willing to engage with Sirius XM.
Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty