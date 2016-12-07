FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Pandora looking at bidders beyond Sirius XM: CNBC
December 7, 2016 / 3:28 PM / 9 months ago

Pandora looking at bidders beyond Sirius XM: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work at the kiosk where Pandora internet radio is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in this June 15, 2011 file photo.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Internet radio provider Pandora Media Inc is looking at potential acquirers beyond satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The strategy could give Pandora leverage if Sirius XM pursues serious negotiations about a deal, CNBC said, citing the sources. (cnb.cx/2gClAYl)

Pandora spokeswoman Stephanie Barnes declined to comment.

CNBC had first reported last week that Pandora was open to selling itself and willing to engage with Sirius XM.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

