Online radio service Pandora Media Inc launched "Pandora Plus", its new subscription service, on Thursday as it looks to gain market share amid stiff competition from Apple Inc, Spotify and Amazon.com Inc.
The new service, which will replace the existing "Pandora One" service, will allow users to listen to music offline.
"Pandora Plus", also priced at $4.99 per month, will be available in the coming months on iOS and Android smartphones, the company said on Thursday.
Apple Music and Spotify offer music streaming plans starting at a monthly subscription fee of $9.99.
Pandora, which had 78.1 million active users as of June, has acted more like a radio station that plays songs matching a genre without allowing users to make selections.
"Pandora Plus" also does not have this feature. The company, however, plans to launch an on-demand streaming service later this year.
Existing "Pandora One" users will be upgraded to the new service, the company said.
As part of its efforts to beef up its music collection, the company signed direct licensing deals with a number of music labels on Tuesday, including heavyweights Sony Music and Universal Music Group.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Japan government advisory panel says Apple, Google hinder app competition
TOKYO Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google engage in practices that undermine competition in the smartphone app market, an advisory panel to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry alleged on Thursday.
Mobileye says Tesla was 'pushing the envelope in terms of safety'
FRANKFURT/TEL AVIV Mobileye broke ties with Tesla Motors because the Silicon Valley firm was “pushing the envelope in terms of safety” with the design of its Autopilot driver-assistance system, Mobileye’s chairman said on Wednesday.
Labels release cut-rate music streaming service amid shift to flexible pricing
Two major record labels are rolling out a low-priced music streaming service in the United Kingdom, a rare foray by record companies directly into the field and another sign the industry is finally moving toward more flexible pricing.