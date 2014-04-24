Pandora's rise in ad revenue helps beat expectations

(Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc (P.N) reported a better-than-expected rise in first quarter revenue on Thursday because advertisers picked up spending on the online streaming music service.

Total revenue rose almost 70 percent to $194.3 million, beating analysts expectations of $175 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We had a very strong quarter. It was a seasonally difficult quarter, but it just shows our advertising business is kicking into high gear,” said Pandora CFO Michael Herring in an interview.

Still the company’s second quarter revenue forecast, forecast to be in the $213 million to $218 million range, fell below analysts expectation’s of $219.3 million and its shares fell.

Pandora’s stock was off 10.5 percent in after market trading on Thursday after closing at $28.20.

Brian McAndrews, Pandora’s CEO said in a statement the company will continue to “invest aggressively” to keep its leadership.

Pandora has shoveled money into building out its local sales force, engineers and for rights to license music.

Content acquisition costs rose to $108.2 million in the first quarter compared with $85.8 million during the same quarter last year.

Pandora is one of the world’s most popular streaming music services, with more than 75 million active users. It has stiff competition from a number of players, including Spotify, Apple Inc (AAPL.O), and Beats Music online streaming service.

Advertising revenue, where Pandora makes the bulk of its money, rose 45 percent to $140.6 million. Mobile ad revenue was up 59 percent at $103 million.

Pandora also signaled that its growth will come later in the year. It raised its full year revenue forecast to be in the range of $880 million to $900 million from $870 million to $890 million.

For the first quarter, it reported a net loss of $28.9 million compared with a loss of $38.6 million during the same quarter last year.