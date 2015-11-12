FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centrica buys Panoramic Power for $60 million to grow in U.S.
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 12, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Centrica buys Panoramic Power for $60 million to grow in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British utility Centrica (CNA.L) has bought Panoramic Power for $60 million, a partner in its U.S. energy services business, it said on Thursday, underlining its growth ambitions in North America.

Centrica’s U.S. subsidiary Direct Energy and Panoramic have a partnership which provides wireless sensors that allow business customers to monitor their energy consumption.

Direct Energy will initially continue to focus on business customers but plans to introduce Panoramic Power’s products into other markets in the future, the company said.

Britain’s Centrica has been hit in its home market by sluggish energy prices and retail competition, leading to a shift in focus to bigger markets such as the United States.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.