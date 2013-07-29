FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pizza chain Papa Murphy's prepares for IPO: sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 29, 2013 / 12:59 PM / 4 years ago

Pizza chain Papa Murphy's prepares for IPO: sources

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pizza chain Papa Murphy’s is close to selecting banks for an initial public offering that could come later this year, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company, best known for its “take n’ bake” pizzas, has been owned by private equity firm Lee Equity Partners since 2010.

Papa Murphy’s could not be reached for comment. Lee Equity Partners declined to comment.

Founded in 1981, Papa Murphy’s has around 1,350 stores -- the majority of which are franchised -- and is the fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S. Besides pizzas, the chain also sells salads, cheesy bread, cinnamon wheels and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Papa Murphy’s has roughly $800 million in revenue across corporate and franchised stores. Lee Equity Partners, founded by billionaire private equity executive Thomas H. Lee, acquired the firm for an undisclosed amount from private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners.

Unlike competitors Pizza Hut, Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O) and Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N), Papa Murphy’s doesn’t deliver. Rather, customers buy uncooked pizzas with their selected toppings and then bake the pizzas at home.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.