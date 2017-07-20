FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed
July 20, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 2 hours ago

U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended July 19 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $9.7 billion to $970.4 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $19.9 billion to $989.5 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.8 billion to $239.8 billion.

