U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Oct 1 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $4.8 billion to $1.053 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $28.4 billion to $1.028 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $5.4 billion to $232.1 billion.