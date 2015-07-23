U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended July 22 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $19.2 billion to $1.048 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $6.5 billion to $1.036 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $0.5 billion to $250.6 billion.