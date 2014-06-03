FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's B2Gold to buy Papillon Resources for $570 million
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 3, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's B2Gold to buy Papillon Resources for $570 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s B2Gold Corp said it would buy Australia’s Papillon Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal worth $570 million, to gain access to its Fekola gold deposit in Mali.

B2Gold will offer Papillon’s shareholders 0.661 B2Gold common shares for each ordinary Papillon share held.

The offer translates to A$1.72 ($1.59) per share, representing a 21 percent premium to Papillon’s close on May 23, the stock’s last trading day.

The proposed merger increases B2Gold’s measured and indicated mineral resources by 25 percent.

B2Gold said it expected to produce between 395,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold in 2014 from three operating mines, with output expected to grow to more than 900,000 ounces of gold by 2017 from five operating mines.

B2Gold’s financial advisers include Canaccord Genuity Corp and Raymond James Ltd. Lawson Lundell LLP is the company’s Canadian legal counsel and its Australian legal counsel is K&L Gates LLP.

Macquarie Capital is Papillon’s financial adviser on the deal. Its Australian legal counsel is Hardy Bowen and its Canadian legal counsel is Stikeman Elliott LLP.

B2Gold’s stock closed at C$2.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.