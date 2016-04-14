FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Light plane crashes in Papua New Guinea, 12 dead: reports
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 1:43 AM / a year ago

Light plane crashes in Papua New Guinea, 12 dead: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A light aircraft crashed while trying to land in Papua New Guinea’s rugged Western province on Wednesday killing 12 people, Australian authorities and media said on Thursday.

The Sunbird Aviation aircraft crashed into swamp just short of the Kiunga airport runway, killing all passengers and the Australian pilot, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp.

More than 20 planes have crashed in Papua New Guinea since 2000, where the rugged terrain and shortage of connecting roads makes air travel crucial for many residents.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry

