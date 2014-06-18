PNG prime minister disbands anti-corruption body following arrest warrant

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill makes an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O‘Neill has disbanded the country’s main anti-corruption body, an Australian news report said on Wednesday, adding to political upheaval in the Pacific island nation.

The move comes after the watchdog, Taskforce Sweep, on Monday served an arrest warrant on O‘Neill over corruption allegations.

O‘Neill refused to respond to the arrest warrant and subsequently received a court interim injunction against it being carried out.

Taskforce Sweep had been politically compromised, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported O‘Neill as saying.

O‘Neill also announced that the Deputy Police Commissioner of Operations, Simon Kauba, had been sacked for not following orders, the ABC reported.

In a complicated and rapid unfolding of events in recent days, Kauba had arrested the country’s new police commissioner, Geoffrey Vaki, over fraud charges.

Vaki had replaced former police commissioner Tom Kulunga, who was retired by parliament. O‘Neill had also sacked his attorney general Kerenga Kua.

O‘Neill has announced a commission of inquiry into the corruption charges against him. He has said the police, courts and government departments have been politically compromised.