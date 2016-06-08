Gunfire, clashes between Papua New Guinea police and protesters

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Clashes erupted between Papua New Guinea police and members of the public outside Port Moresby General Hospital on Wednesday, said a hospital admissions official, adding gunfire was heard.
“Now there is a very big clash with the public and with the police just outside the Port Moresby General Hospital,” the hospital official told Reuters by telephone from the admissions department.
“There is also shooting going on, open gunfire.”
