8 months ago
New Zealand issues tsunami warning after quake off Papua New Guinea
December 17, 2016 / 12:34 PM / 8 months ago

New Zealand issues tsunami warning after quake off Papua New Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand issued an official tsunami warning on Saturday following an earthquake off Papua New Guinea initially measured with a magnitude of 8.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey.

We’re continuing to assess the situation ...at this stage we are advising New Zealanders to stay off the beaches, stay out of the water, not to go sightseeing and to listen to the radio and TV," a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management said.

"At this stage the warning’s been issued from the whole of NZ,” she said.

Reporting by Charoltte Greenfield; editing by Jason Neely

