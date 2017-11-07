FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Papua New Guinea: USGS
#Environment
November 7, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 2 hours

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Papua New Guinea: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 quake hit Papua New Guinea on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4, struck at 7:26 a.m. (2126 GMT on Tuesday) 51 miles (83 km) south of the coastal city of Wewak but it was fairly deep, some 70 miles (112 km) underground, which would have mitigated the shaking.

Locals reported no damage from the quake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was tsunami threat.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Edited by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
