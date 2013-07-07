FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes below sea east of Papua New Guinea
#Environment
July 7, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 4 years

Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes below sea east of Papua New Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude struck deep below the sea east of Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was 379 kms (235 miles) deep, struck 110 km (68 miles) northeast of the town of Taron, said the USGS.

There was no tsunami warning.

It was followed by a second, 6.8 magnitude earthquake on the country’s New Britain island, at 30 km (19 miles) northeast of the town of Kandrian at a depth of 62 km (39 miles), the USGS said.

Reporting By Raissa Kasolowsky

