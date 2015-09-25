FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC approves Endo's purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals with two divestments
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

FTC approves Endo's purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals with two divestments

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Endo International won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Par Pharmaceuticals, Inc on condition that it divest two generic medicines, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The deal was valued at about $8 billion when it was announced in May.

The FTC required Endo divest rights and assets to generic glycopyrrolate tablets, used to treat some ulcers, and generic methimazole tablets, which inhibits the production of excess thyroid hormones.

Rising Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is based in New Jersey, will buy the two medicines. Under the FTC settlement, Endo will provide the drugs to RP for two years until it arranges for production.

Par Pharma, which was sold by private equity firm TPG Capital, has focused on making generics that are difficult to make and administer because these drugs tend to have higher margins.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.