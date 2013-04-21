FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Party seen winning Paraguay's presidency: exit polls
April 21, 2013 / 9:13 PM / 4 years ago

Colorado Party seen winning Paraguay's presidency: exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Asuncion (Reuters) - Horacio Cartes of Paraguay’s powerful Colorado Party was winning Sunday’s presidential election by a wide margin, according to two exit polls published in local media.

Cartes won the balloting with 50.8 percent of votes versus the 37 percent captured by the ruling Liberal Party candidate, Efrain Alegre, according to pollster First Analisis y Estudios.

An exit poll by the Institute for Communication and Art showed Cartes with 53.5 percent of votes, well ahead of Alegre’s 32.6 percent.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Stacey Joyce

