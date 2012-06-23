FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Paraguay leader to seek Lugo's help to ease impeachment tensions
June 23, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: Paraguay leader to seek Lugo's help to ease impeachment tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay’s new president said on Saturday he will ask his predecessor, Fernando Lugo, to help “decompress” regional tensions over Lugo’s speedy impeachment, which raised concerns abroad and prompted Argentina to withdraw its ambassador.

President Federico Franco told Reuters that he will also work to “dissuade and convince” Argentina of the impeachment’s legitimacy.

Franco, Paraguay’s former vice president, was sworn in on Friday after Congress voted overwhelmingly to remove Lugo from office, saying he had failed to fulfill his duties to maintain social harmony.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Paul Simao

