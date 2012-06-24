Paraguay's ousted leader says won't help new government

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay’s ousted President Fernando Lugo branded the country’s new government illegitimate on Sunday and said he would not collaborate with a “false” administration as neighboring countries step up criticism of his rapid impeachment.
Lugo, a mild-mannered former Roman Catholic bishop, said he would back any peaceful effort aimed at restoring institutional order to the soy-exporting nation after Congress voted overwhelmingly to remove him from office on Friday.
