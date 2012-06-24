FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paraguay's ousted leader says won't help new government
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2012 / 5:19 PM / 5 years ago

Paraguay's ousted leader says won't help new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ousted Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo (L) talks to journalists outside his home in Lambare, on the outskirts of Asuncion, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay’s ousted President Fernando Lugo branded the country’s new government illegitimate on Sunday and said he would not collaborate with a “false” administration as neighboring countries step up criticism of his rapid impeachment.

Lugo, a mild-mannered former Roman Catholic bishop, said he would back any peaceful effort aimed at restoring institutional order to the soy-exporting nation after Congress voted overwhelmingly to remove him from office on Friday.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Daniela Desantis, Guido Nejamkis and Helen Popper; Editing by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.