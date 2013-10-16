FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paraguay's president vetoes proposed soybean export tax
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

Paraguay's president vetoes proposed soybean export tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay’s president on Wednesday vetoed a law that would have slapped a 10 percent tax on soybean exports, saying that the measure threatened to slow economic growth in the land-locked South American country.

On October 9 Paraguay’s lower house of Congress gave final legislative approval to the bill, which promised to provide $300 million per year in government revenue. It was opposed by the country’s key farm industry.

“Even if this measure would increase government revenue over the short term, it could work against economic growth over the medium and long term,” President Horacio Cartes said a statement, which called the proposed tax “regressive.”

The statement came just after Paraguay’s central bank raised its 2013 growth forecast to 13.6 percent from 13 percent.

Paraguay is the world’s No. 4 soybean exporter. Neighboring Argentina, the third biggest supplier of the oilseed, charges a 35 percent tax on international shipments of the bean, which growers say weighs heavily on their profits.

Paraguay is set to harvest at least 9.3 million tons of soy in the 2013/14 crop year, matching the previous season’s record crop, according to Agriculture Minister Jorge Gattini.

The grains business in Paraguay is largely controlled by global agricultural companies such as Bunge (BG.N) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N).

Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.