FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paralympics-Cyclist banned for three months after dope test
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 15, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

Paralympics-Cyclist banned for three months after dope test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Paralympic cyclist Monica Bascio has been banned for three months after testing positive for a prohibited substance, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday.

According to USADA, Bascio accepted a sanction for her anti-doping rule violation and has been disqualified from all competitive results achieved on and since May 25, the day before she failed a doping test.

The 42-year-old tested positive for tuaminoheptane during a paracycling road World Cup event in Italy, testing positive after taking an over-the-counter medication which contained the prohibited substance.

USADA said tuaminoheptane is classified as a “Specified Substance” and a reduced sanction can be applied when the athlete can “establish the source of the substance and prove there was no intent to enhance sport performance or mask the use of a performance-enhancing substance.”

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.