FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paralympics: Brazilian powerlifter gets nine-month doping ban
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 6, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Paralympics: Brazilian powerlifter gets nine-month doping ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazilian powerlifter Bruno Pinheiro Carra has been banned for nine months for a failed drugs test, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday.

Carra was tested out of competition on August 24 and was provisionally suspended on August 31, the same day he was due to compete in the men’s -56kg category at the London Paralympics.

He said he had taken green tea capsules which when examined were found to contain hydrochlorothiazide, a banned diuretic, even though the substance was not listed on the label.

“In accordance with the IPC anti-doping code, Bruno Pinheiro Carra will serve a nine-month suspension for the violation beginning on August 28, the date of notification,” the IPC said in a statement.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.