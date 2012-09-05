Paralympics: London to host annual festival of disabled sport

LONDON (Reuters) - An annual festival of disabled sport will take place in London’s Olympic Park as part of a two-million-pound ($3.18-million) investment in a Paralympic legacy, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Paralympics end on Sunday as Coldplay headline the closing ceremony that will bring down the curtain on the 11-day sporting spectacle.

The London Legacy Development Corporation, who are responsible for the site which will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the Games, have pledged the money as part of a program that will also include helping disabled people to get jobs there.

“Commitments like these give me confidence that London will continue to lead the way on having an inclusive and accessible legacy from the Games,” Xavier Gonzalez, chief executive of the International Paralympic Committee, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)