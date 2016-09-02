Venus rises to occasion with straight sets win
NEW YORK Sixth-seeded Venus Williams stayed on track for a possible semi-finals clash with sister Serena by sprinting past German Julia Goerges to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Australian Paralympic cyclist Michael Gallagher has been handed a mandatory provisional suspension by Cycling Australia and the Australian Paralympic Committee after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO).
Scotland-born Gallagher, who won track golds at the Beijing and London Paralympics, was tested out-of-competition at a training camp in Italy in July, the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) said in a statement on Friday.
"The test was coordinated by ASADA as part of a comprehensive pre-Rio anti-doping program to ensure the integrity of the Australian Paralympic team," ASADA said.
The provisional suspension has ruled 37-year-old Gallagher out of competing at this month's Paralympics in Rio.
The International Paralympic Committee banned Russia's entire delegation from competing at the Paralympics due to state-sponsored doping.
On Thursday, CAS rejected requests from more than 175 Russian athletes to compete as neutrals.
Last week the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest tribunal, rejected a Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) appeal against the IPC suspension.
Russia appealed against the CAS ruling to the Swiss Federal Court, which declined on Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction that would have let their disabled athletes compete in Rio.
The court said it would rule later on the team's ban.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
NEW YORK Andy Murray said on Thursday the noise created by the U.S. Open's new retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium is a distraction to players and makes it difficult to react to opponents' shots.
Pennsylvania State University plans a special commemoration later this month marking the 50th anniversary of the late Joe Paterno's first game as head football coach, the school said on Thursday, nearly five years after he was fired over a child sex abuse scandal.