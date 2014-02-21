FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paralympics: Australian para-snowboarder Robinson dies - IPC
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 21, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Paralympics: Australian para-snowboarder Robinson dies - IPC

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Australian para-snowboarder Matthew Robinson has died of a cardiac arrest while being transferred back to his home country following a crash earlier this month, the International Paralympic Committee said on Friday.

Robinson, who was 28, had suffered serious neck and spinal injuries while competing in Spain on Feb 12.

“Matthew was a world class and extremely popular athlete, a fact underlined by the vast number of support messages he received from around the world following last week’s accident,” IPC President Philip Crave said in a statement.

“He sustained his injuries doing the sport he loved most.”

Robinson had spent eight days in a hospital near Barcelona before doctors cleared him for transfer to Australia.

“Tragically, Matthew suffered a cardiac arrest on board the aircraft during a scheduled stop in Kuwait. CPR was administered by the Air Ambulance medical crew. Sadly, he could not be revived,” the IPC said.

A day before his accident Robinson had secured the overall IPCAS Para-Snowboard World Cup title with a fourth place finish in La Molina, Spain.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.