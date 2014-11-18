Real estate company Paramount's IPO raises $2.29 billion

(Reuters) - Real estate company Paramount Group Inc said its initial public offering was priced at $17.50 per share, valuing the company at about $4.27 billion.

The IPO of 131 million shares, priced at the midpoint of the expected range of $16-$19 per share, raised about $2.29 billion.

The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, sources familiar with the deal said.

Paramount owns prestigious properties such as San Francisco’s One Market Plaza building and New York’s 1633 Broadway.

The company’s tenants include Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc and the U.S. government.

Paramount owns about 10.4 million square feet of office properties that generated an annualized rent of about $576 million, as of Sept. 30.

Paramount’s peer, Boston Properties Inc, has seen its shares rise about 27 percent this year, compared with an 11 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index.

The company was founded in 1978 by German mail-order entrepreneur Werner Otto. The Otto Family Group owns 13.6 percent stake in the company after the offering.

Paramount plans to become a real estate investment trust (REIT) after the offering.

Companies with large real estate assets seek a REIT structure as it helps reduce tax on rental income. Shareholders also stand to gain as REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their profits as dividends.

Store Capital Corp, a REIT that debuted on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at $19.50, about 5 percent above its IPO price.

Shares of Paramount are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol “PGRE”.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead underwriters of the offering.