Paramount Resources shares drop after S&P downgrade

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd’s (POU.TO) shares fell nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after Standard & Poor’s lowered its credit rating on the Canadian natural gas producer because of weak gas prices and the company’s hefty capital spending plans.

Shares in Paramount were down C$1.21, or 4.6 percent, at C$25.23 early on Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange after earlier dropping as low as C$25.14. Volume was 52,200 shares, just a fourth the average over the last three months.

Standard & Poor’s cut the rating on Paramount’s C$370 million ($359 million) 8.25 percent senior unsecured notes due in 2017 to “B” from “B+”.

It also cut Paramount’s corporate credit rating to “B-” with a negative outlook from “B” with a stable outlook. In total, the company has about C$630 million in debt, the credit service said.

The agency said it made the change because 80 percent of Paramount’s production is natural gas and it said it expects weak prices for the fuel will cut into the company’s cash flow.

Standard & Poor’s also expects the company’s capital spending will be about C$1 billion through 2013, with most of the cash going towards drilling at its Kaybob property in central Alberta and expanding the Musreau natural-gas processing plant, also in Alberta.

It said it expects the Musreau plant’s opening will be delayed until 2014 from 2013.

“If the plant startup is indeed delayed into 2014, we believe the company’s liquidity might be materially constrained in 2013,” Standard & Poor’s said in a release.

The agency said that it could raise its outlook for the company’s debt if Paramount raised its production and cut costs, but it said it believes that the company would be “challenged to meet these conditions within the next 12-18 months”.

Paramount produced an average 18,813 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2012, up 44 percent from the year-earlier period.

The company’s shares have dropped 14 percent over the past 12 months, while the exchange’s main energy index has fallen 27 percent over the same period.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)