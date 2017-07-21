FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema
#Commodities
July 21, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 43 minutes

Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - An employee of a private security company stands in front of the logo of commodities trader Glencore during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cham, Switzerland May 24, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Glencore Plc has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

Paranapanema said the cash injection will give Glencore the right to appoint one board member and that the agreement is conditioned on Paranapanema proceeding with a reorganization plan that will include refinancing its debt with creditors.

($1 = 3.1406 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

