Morocco issues arrest warrant for Paris attack suspect
December 11, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Morocco issues arrest warrant for Paris attack suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via Reuters

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Salah Abdeslam, the Paris attack suspect who is at the center of an international manhunt, according to the Moroccan police.

The warrant was issued at the end of last month. But a Moroccan security source said it was not clear whether Abdeslam had fled to Morocco or North Africa. Last month, German police launched a search after a tip-off that he was there.

Abdeslam, whose brother blew himself up in the Paris attacks which killed at least 130 people, has been on the run since Nov. 13. As a French citizen, he can travel freely in the European Union’s Schengen area where there are no border controls.

Reporting by Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson

