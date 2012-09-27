FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

BMW says needs no new savings program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) does not see any need for a cost cutting program like rival Mercedes (DAIGn.DE), despite viewing next year with caution, the brand’s sales chief said at the Paris auto show on Thursday.

“Markets will remain challenging in Europe running into 2013 and probably 2014,” BMW brand sales chief, Ian Robertson, said.

“We’re entering next year with caution, but we have our cost base pretty well under control and we know what levers to pull,” he added.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
