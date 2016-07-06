FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

O Valentino, Valentino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

It has been 400 years since William Shakespeare died, but the British literary great continues to inspire as Italian fashion house Valentino paid tribute to the playwright for its Autumn Winter 2016 haute couture collection in Paris on Wednesday.

Valentino's co-creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli derived inspiration from Britain's Elizabethan era with high neck ruffles, ornate cloaks, masculine jackets, billowing lace sleeves and slim trousers paired with tunics.

The collection presented a contrast between femininity and masculinity in one design, hailed by some of those who came to the show.

"It was unbelievable. It was sexy, Medieval, modernism. I loved it," said actress Mila Jokovich.

Other designer houses unveiling their haute couture collections this week include Giorgio Armani Prive, Dior and Versace.

Dior is expected to announce that Valentino designer Grazia Chiuri will be joining the brand, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month. Neither party has officially announced or confirmed the appointment.

