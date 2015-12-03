Paris Hilton poses for PAPER magazine

LONDON (Reuters) - Socialite Paris Hilton has followed in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian by posing for PAPER magazine.

Wearing a white feather dress, the model and DJ appears on one of the front covers of the magazine’s ‘Fandemonium’ Winter 2015 edition.

Inside, a picture shows her posing in a little less - a backless jumpsuit. Last year reality star Kardashian featured in the magazine, showing her nude derriere.

Hilton is not the only celebrity who posed for the ‘Fandemonium’ edition as fans have several other covers to choose from. These each feature “Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale, actress Chloe Sevigny and Neville Jacobs, designer Marc Jacobs’ dog.