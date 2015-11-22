FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian police arrest 16, fail to find Paris attacks key suspect
November 22, 2015

Belgian police arrest 16, fail to find Paris attacks key suspect

A Belgian police officer takes up a position while searching the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police arrested 16 people during operations following the Nov. 13 Paris attacks but did not find Salah Abdeslam, the Brussels man who is suspected of playing a key role in France, the public prosecutor said early on Monday.

During one of 19 raids mounted across the capital Brussels, police fired on a vehicle but it was not clear if those inside were connected to those being sought, he told a brief news conference. Three houses were also searched in Charleroi, south of Brussels.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

