One armed suspect in Brussels raid 'neutralized': Belgian media
March 15, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

One armed suspect in Brussels raid 'neutralized': Belgian media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - One suspect in Tuesday’s raid in southern Brussels was “neutralized” after an exchange of fire with police, Belgian media reported.

Police had besieged an apartment in the southern district of Forest in a raid linked to the Paris attacks of November in which 130 people were killed.

Belgian daily DH said one suspect, described as holding a machine gun, was “neutralized” after being spotted from a police helicopter in a nearby garden.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jan Strupczewski

