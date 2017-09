PARIS - Models at the Valentino show strutted down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to the sound of beating drums in the Italian fashion house’s 2016 Spring/Summer African-themed collection that took a journey back to the beginning of time.

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative directors at Valentino, featured slit skirts in black, brown and red, plenty of fringe, beading, tie-dyed loose-fitting pants and long, flowing dresses.

Paris Fashion Week ends on Oct. 7.