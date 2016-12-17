FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Onex acquires Parkdean Resorts for £1.35 billion
December 17, 2016 / 12:59 AM / 8 months ago

Onex acquires Parkdean Resorts for £1.35 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) said on Friday it has agreed to acquire caravan holiday parks operator Parkdean Resorts for £1.35 billion (C$2.25 billion).

Parkdean Resorts, headquartered in Hemel Hempstead and Newcastle, operates 73 caravan holiday parks across England, Scotland and Wales, selling more than 500,000 holidays and short breaks a year.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

(1 Canadian dollar = 0.6003 pound)

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru

