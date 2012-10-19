FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parker Hannifin profit, sales miss estimates
October 19, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

Parker Hannifin profit, sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), which makes control systems for the manufacturing and transport industries, reported lower quarterly earnings on Friday and cut its fiscal-year forecast by a wide margin, citing an uncertain economic outlook.

Shares of Parker fell 6.8 percent to $79.25 in premarket trading.

Net earnings fell 19 percent to $239.7 million, or $1.57 per share, in the first quarter ended on September 30, from $297.0 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.73 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Profits were sharply lower in Parker’s international industrial segment, and the company called overseas markets weak.

Sales fell to $3.21 billion from $3.23 billion, also missing estimates.

Cleveland-based Parker said industrial orders were down in the quarter, and it cut its earnings forecast for the rest of the fiscal year.

The company now expects a profit of between $6.15 and $6.75 a share from continuing operations, partly because of higher pension expenses. Its previous outlook was $7.10 to $7.90, and analysts were looking for $7.50.

Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn

