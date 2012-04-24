Parker Hannifin quarterly profit, sales top forecasts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), a maker of control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, raised its 2012 forecast and said North American demand was driving results.

Net earnings rose to $312.1 million, or $2.01 per share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, from $279.6 million, or $1.68 per share, a year ago.

The results beat analyst estimates of $1.71 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 5 percent to $3.39 billion, also ahead of average Wall Street estimates. North American industrial sales, profits and orders were all up, while international industrial sales, profits and orders were down.