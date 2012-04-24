FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parker Hannifin quarterly profit, sales top forecasts
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

Parker Hannifin quarterly profit, sales top forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), a maker of control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, raised its 2012 forecast and said North American demand was driving results.

Net earnings rose to $312.1 million, or $2.01 per share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, from $279.6 million, or $1.68 per share, a year ago.

The results beat analyst estimates of $1.71 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 5 percent to $3.39 billion, also ahead of average Wall Street estimates. North American industrial sales, profits and orders were all up, while international industrial sales, profits and orders were down.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.