Parkway Properties explores options including sale: Bloomberg
#Deals
July 1, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Parkway Properties explores options including sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Parkway Properties Inc (PKY.N), a real estate investment trust, was in the early stages of exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, Bloomberg reported.

The company was valued at $1.95 billion as of Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Parkway Properties was working with Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1CKIHEn)

It was not clear if the sale would attract interest from other REITs or a buyout firm, according to the report.

Orlando, Florida-based Parkway was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

