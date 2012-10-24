Italy prosecutors allege embezzlement in Parmalat U.S. deal

Cartons of milk are seen in a supermarket in Rome April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have raised allegations of embezzlement in their probe into the acquisition of Lactalis American Group by Italian food group Parmalat (PLT.MI), a judicial source told Reuters on Wednesday.

This is part of a wider criminal probe by prosecutors in the northern city of Parma into alleged irregularities in a deal that saw Parmalat agree to buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.

Italy’s market regulator Consob has questioned the use of part of Parmalat’s 1.5 billion-euro cash pile to finance the acquisition, which was completed in July.

French dairy company Lactalis took control of Parmalat in a 4.3 billion euro takeover last year.