Parmalat names auditor to check LAG purchase price

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Parmalat (PLT.MI) has appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers to make checks over data needed to calculate the final price for its acquisition of sister company Lactalis American Group (LAG) last year.

Majority owned by French cheesemaker Lactalis, Parmalat is under pressure from regulators and minority shareholders over the intra-group deal, which critics say drained the Italian company of cash. Last month, Italian prosecutors investigating allegations of embezzlement in the acquisition of LAG asked for the board of Parmalat to be removed and the transaction to be cancelled.

Parmalat paid a preliminary price of $904 million when the deal closed in July 2012.

In a statement on Tuesday, Parmalat said it expected PwC to complete the checks in the second 10 days of March.

If no agreement with LAG over the final acquisition price is reached, Parmalat said an independent auditor will be appointed to calculate it. A May 31 deadline has been set to reach such an agreement.

Under the deal’s terms, the final acquisition price was tied to the U.S. company’s 2012 EBITDA and changes to its enterprise value, with possible adjustments leading to a cut of up to $144 million or an increase of up to $56 million.

LAG has already communicated to Parmalat that the 2012 pro forma EBITDA was $96.05 million, above an earlier estimate of $95.2 million, according to Tuesday’s statement.